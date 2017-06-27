Man accused of setting fire to mobile home in Tabor City

A Murrells Inlet man is accused of setting fire to a mobile home in Tabor City last week. (Source: Raycom Media)

A Murrells Inlet man is accused of setting fire to a mobile home in Tabor City last week.

Michael Dillon Barefoot, 23, turned himself into law enforcement Monday morning and was charged with second-degree arson. He was booked under a $50,000 bond.

According to Chief Donald Dowless with the Tabor City Police Department, Barefoot allegedly set fire to a mobile home at the corner of Carter and Fifth streets on June 20.

Sossity Samantha Pyles, 42, of Tabor City, was arrested last week and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Dowless said Pyles is accused of driving Barefoot to the mobile home and drove him away after the fire.

Mugshots for Barefoot and Pyles were not immediately available.

