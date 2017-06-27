Proving a motive: Prosecutors present graphic stories written by accused murderer

The jurors who will decide the fate of James Bradley will hear from his landlord, Alice Meehan, in court Tuesday. Meehan gave evidence to law enforcement following Van Newkirk's disappearance. (Source: WECT)

The jurors who will decide the fate of James Bradley will hear from his landlord, Alice Meehan, in court Tuesday. Meehan gave evidence to law enforcement following Van Newkirk's disappearance.

Bradley is on trial for murder in the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk who went missing April 5, 2014, one day before her 54th birthday.

Her body has not been found, but the remains of Elisha Tucker were found in the search for Newkirk. Bradley is also charged with the murder of Tucker.

Bradley started renting from Meehan in January 2014.

She says he asked to borrow a Rug Doctor to clean water on the carpet in the bedroom.

Meehan heard about Bradley's arrest on April 29, 2014, from a detective. She helped investigators get access to Bradley's apartment on May 2, 2014.

Meehan on her mentality following Bradley's arrest and charges: "I was in a very shocked state of mind to say the least." — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 27, 2017

Meehan said she found a pair of landscaping shears and duct tape around the washer and dryer in Bradley's home.

She also found documents on Bradley's counter that frightened her - stories titled, The Beast Within and Serial Killer. Bradley wrote the pieces while he was in prison for the death of his 8-year-old stepdaughter.

The gruesome stories talk about murdering women and serial killers. Meehan was crying on the stand as the jury read them.

The defense questioned why detectives didn't seize the documents in any earlier searches.

Connor DelPrete is tweeting live updates from inside the courtroom. Follow him on Twitter (@CDelPreteWECT) throughout the trial.

Here's a look at what happened in court Monday: http://bit.ly/2rXKGXk

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved