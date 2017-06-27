Bradley's landlord to testify in murder trial

The jurors who will decide the fate of James Bradley will hear from his landlord, Alice Meehan, in court Tuesday. Meehan gave evidence to law enforcement following Van Newkirk's disappearance. (Source: WECT)

Bradley is on trial for murder in the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk who went missing April 5, 2014, one day before her 54th birthday.

Her body has not been found, but the remains of Elisha Tucker were found in the search for Newkirk. Bradley is also charged with the murder of Tucker.

The prosecution has been using several details surrounding the discovery of Tucker's body as testimony in this trial. The defense argues the evidence presented is irrelevant in this case.

Meehan is expected to talk about Bradley's lease agreement and discuss stories Bradley seemed to have written titled, The Beast Within and Serial Killer.

