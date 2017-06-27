Police investigate shooting on Darlington Ave.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Darlington Avenue Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Market North community Tuesday morning.

According to WPD officials, officers were dispatched to a parking lot off of Darlington Avenue in the Market North community just before 9 a.m. after residents heard gunshots in the area.

Officers later were informed that a man who had suffered a gunshot wound had driven himself to the hospital for treatment. Officials said two cars were damaged by gunfire.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WPD officials said the investigation is ongoing.

