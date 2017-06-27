Man in stable condition after being shot

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Darlington Avenue Tuesday morning. (Source: WECT)

Jeremy Wilson, 27 of Wilmington, was shot Tuesday morning in the Market North community.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Wilson is in stable condition after driving himself to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said officers were dispatched to a parking lot off of Darlington Avenue in the Market North community just before 9 a.m. Tuesday after residents heard gunshots in the area.

Officials said three cars were damaged by gunfire

