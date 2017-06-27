Habitual felon pleads guilty to making bomb threats, selling heroin

A habitual felon who made bomb threats to the New Hanover County Clerk's Office on the day he was scheduled to appear in court on drug charges has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Rodney Brown, 50, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to one count of selling heroin and two counts of making false bomb reports to a public building. He was sentenced to 120-156 months in prison.

Brown sold 10 bindles of heroin to an informant for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 12, 2016.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court on April 27 for those charged but called in the two bomb threats that morning. He called in the first bomb threat around 9:30 a.m. then made a second threat at 10:55 a.m.

As per standard protocol, the courthouse was evacuated both times but no explosive devices were found.

Brown turned himself in later that day.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Brown has multiple previous drug convictions.

Brown was released from prison in January 2016 after serving more than seven years on drug charges.

“The defendant has been selling drugs in New Hanover County for over 25 years, so getting him off the streets can do nothing but help the heroin problem facing our community,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.