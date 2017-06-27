Holden Beach considers staggering commissioner terms - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Holden Beach considers staggering commissioner terms

The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. (Source: Raycom Media) The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. (Source: Raycom Media)
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WECT) -

The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners.

Currently, commissioners serve two year terms in the Brunswick County beach community. The entire board is up for election at one time. 

The plan on the table would begin with the 2019 municipal election of five commissioners. The top three vote getters in that election would serve four year terms, with the two commissioners receiving the lowest number of votes serving two year terms. By the time the two-year serving commissioners are up for consideration in 2021, they would be running for four year terms. 

The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes on July 18th at 6:45pm in the Holden Beach Public Assembly. The board is expected to vote on any proposed changes that night. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Holden Beach considers staggering commissioner terms

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-27 16:03:44 GMT
    The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. (Source: Raycom Media)The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. Currently, commissioners serve two year terms in the Brunswick County beach community. The entire board is up for election at one time.  

    More >>

    The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. Currently, commissioners serve two year terms in the Brunswick County beach community. The entire board is up for election at one time.  

    More >>

  • Lawmakers to vote on bill that could raise fire fees in Brunswick County

    Lawmakers to vote on bill that could raise fire fees in Brunswick County

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-06-27 10:47:31 GMT
    Brunswick County could charge higher fire fees for residential and commercial properties, under a bill that could final Senate approval on Tuesday.Brunswick County could charge higher fire fees for residential and commercial properties, under a bill that could final Senate approval on Tuesday.

    Lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a bill that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill that has already passed the House, sponsored by Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover).

    More >>

    Lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a bill that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill that has already passed the House, sponsored by Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover).

    More >>

  • Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely

    Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:20:34 GMT
    Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook)Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook)

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.

    More >>

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly