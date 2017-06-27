Holden Beach considering staggering commissioner terms

The town of Holden Beach is considering staggering the terms of its commissioners. (Source: Raycom Media)

Currently, commissioners serve two year terms in the Brunswick County beach community. The entire board is up for election at one time.

The plan on the table would begin with the 2019 municipal election of five commissioners. The top three vote getters in that election would serve four year terms, with the two commissioners receiving the lowest number of votes serving two year terms. By the time the two-year serving commissioners are up for consideration in 2021, they would be running for four year terms.

The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes on July 18th at 6:45pm in the Holden Beach Public Assembly. The board is expected to vote on any proposed changes that night.

