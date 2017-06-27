NC Senate approves bill that could raise fire fees in Brunswick County

The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection. (Source: Raycom Media)

The North Carolina Senate approved a bill Tuesday that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection.

House Bill 445, sponsored by Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover), would allow Brunswick County to increase the maximum for fire fees paid on a single-family home or manufactured or mobile home, plus up to five acres of surrounding land.

The fees would not exceed $100 a year (now $50 a year) for homes in this category with 1,000 square feet of heated floor area or less, with a scale going all the way up to $1,600 per year for homes greater than 8,000 square feet of heated floor area (now $800 per year).

For property considered “unimproved land other than the five acres of land classified as part of a single-family dwelling or manufactured or mobile home,” the maximum fire fees would range from $20 per year (now $10) for up to five acres of property, to $1,000 a year (now $500) for fire protection for up to 500 acres of property.

The bill also includes an increase in fire fees for commercial buildings other than an animal production or horticultural operation. The fees on this class of property may not exceed $400 a year (now $200) for a commercial facility less than 5,000 square feet, up to $16,000 a year (now $8,000 a year) for commercial buildings 10,000 square feet or larger.

Since senators made changes to the original bill that passed the House, HB445 will need to be approved by the House again.

Click here to read the text of the committee substitute that senators approved on Tuesday.

