Lawmakers to vote on bill that could raise fire fees in Brunswick County

Lawmakers will vote Tuesday on a bill that could double the fees property owners in Brunswick County pay for fire protection. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill that has already passed the House, sponsored by Rep. Frank Iler (R-Brunswick) and Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover).More >>
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.More >>
Jonah Gardner, a Wilmington computer programmer and IT professional, has announced he has filed to run for Congress in 2018.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly are pushing back against Governor Roy Cooper’s call for a special legislative session to redraw voting maps, after the U.S. Supreme Court found current lines unconstitutional.More >>
