Sharks win fourth straight game

The Wilmington Sharks won their fourth consecutive game Monday night, beating the Morehead City Marlins 8-3 at Buck Hardee Field.
Morehead City led 3-1 in the third inning before the Sharks reeled off seven unanswered runs. Ward Coleman's three-run home run in the sixth inning served as the big blow. Brian Parreira added a solo homer in the eighth inning for Wilmington.
Jonathan Jahn (1-2) pitched scoreless sixth and seventh innings to earn the victory.
The Sharks are off Tuesday and resume play Wednesday at home against the Holly Springs Salamanders at 7:05 p.m.
