Town leaders don't want to see employees leave

Leaders in Burgaw learned earlier this month that several of their employees were unhappy before they left their job with the town.

The mayor and Town Board of Commissioners asked the Cape Fear Council of Governments (CFCOG) to conduct a retention survey to determine why employees were leaving their jobs.

Town leaders met Tuesday morning with CFCOG to learn more about the survey and ways to fix the issues.

CFCOG was asked to conduct phone interviews of people who recently stopped working for the town.

The following questions were asked:

On a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being bad and 5 being awesome.

How was your experience working for the Town of Burgaw? in comparison to your current job, how was Burgaw's pay and benefits for the comparable job? Short answers: What did you like the best about your Town of Burgaw job? What did you like the least. What would have made you stay? do you feel the leadership were: Mayor Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive Council Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive Manager: Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive

CFCOG found that every respondent said the Mayor was disrespectful of them and their job and made them feel they were not appreciated.

"Certainly anytime that an employee leaves, and they don’t feel valued, either that being their perception or in a reality that certainly is a concern," said Town Manager Chad McEwen.

However, each respondent also said they were pleased with the Town Manager and their direct supervisors. McEwen was glad no issues were found with the way his staff conducts their day to day operations.

“The fact that he feels these issues that were raised in the interviews are solvable certainly is encouraging," said McEwen.

CFCOG also recommended that Burgaw pay employees more and set standards for employees to be held to. The average salary for an employee in Burgaw was lower than the regional average in 21 of 25 positions looked at in the survey.

"There is always, certainly things we could all do better, and I have talked to the various departments about the retention study. We are collectively looking at things we can do better," said McEwen.

WECT reached out to the mayor and two councilman at the meeting, but all were unable to comment at this time.

