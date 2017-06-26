Burgaw participates in retention survey

Leaders in Burgaw learned earlier this month that several of their employees were unhappy before they left their job with the town. (Source: WECT)

Leaders in Burgaw learned earlier this month that several of their employees were unhappy before they left their job with the town.

The mayor and Town Board of Commissioners asked the Cape Fear Council of Governments (CFCOG) to conduct a retention survey to determine why employees were leaving the town.

CFCOG was asked to conduct phone interviews if people who recently stopped working for the town.

The following questions were asked:

On a scale of 1 to 5 with 1 being bad and 5 being awesome.

How was your experience working for the Town of Burgaw? in comparison to your current job, how was Burgaw's pay and benefits for the comparable job? Short answers: What did you like the best about your Town of Burgaw job? What did you like the least. What would have made you stay? do you feel the leadership were: Mayor Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive Council Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive Manager: Supportive Neither supportive or un-supportive Un-supportive

CFCOG found that every respondent said that the Mayor was disrespectful of them and their job and made them feel they were not appreciated.

CFCOG also recommended that Burgaw pay employees more and set standards for employees to be held to.

Town leaders are meeting Tuesday morning with the consultant to learn more about the survey and ways to fix the issues. WECT's Zach Driver will let you know what they have to say.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.