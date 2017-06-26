Humans need to help control mosquito population

The New Hanover County Health Department is asking residents to help in the battle against mosquitoes this summer.

This is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week and NHC's Vector Control unit has shared some tips for trying to control the county's mosquito population.

“It’s time to look around your yard because mosquito control starts at home,” said Marie Hemmen, an environmental health specialist with NHC Vector Control. “All mosquitoes require water to breed, so limiting water-filled containers where mosquitoes can live around your home or place of business is an important way of reducing their populations.”

According to a New Hanover County Health Department release, the Asian tiger mosquito is the No. 1 nuisance pest in North Carolina and breeds in man-made containers.

“Controlling these mosquitoes is the responsibility of the homeowner,” Hemmen said. “If every citizen takes the time to tip and toss outdoor containers, progress can be made towards preventing this pest.”

Here are some mosquito protection steps that every resident can take:

Remove water from all containers and store these containers inside or under cover.

Even a small amount of water (eighth of an inch) can breed hundreds of mosquitoes. So tip and toss or clean out items like saucers under flower pots, children’s toys, buckets, bottles, overturned garbage can lids, tarps covering wood piles, pet water dishes, and tires.

Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers.

Clear roof gutters of debris.

Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week.

Turn canoes and other boats over so they do not collect water.

Plug tree holes.

Reduce time spent outdoors, particularly in early morning and early evening hours when mosquitoes are most active.

Use screened windows and doors and make sure screens fit tightly and are not torn.

Wear light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Apply mosquito repellent containing active ingredients such as DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Picaridin, or IR3535 to exposed skin areas following the label directions.

New Hanover County Vector Control monitors sites throughout the county, including coastal areas, for mosquito production. Visit the Vector Control section of New Hanover County Health Department’s website for more information, including the weekly mosquito spray map and how to submit a mosquito complaint for your area. Learn more about the use of repellents here.

