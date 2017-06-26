Humans need to help control mosquito population

What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.More >>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.More >>
Justin McMillian was on his morning jog near Paige Bayou Road in Vancleave when things took a sudden, violent turn. Officials say three pit bulls broke out of the fence where they were being kept and attacked him.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.More >>
