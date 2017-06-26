Man wanted for Supply break-in, larceny

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

According to a Facebook post on the sheriff's office page Monday night, Corbett Lee McLean, 30, is wanted for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of firearms. The post stated that the charges stem from an incident at a residence in the Supply area on May 25.

Anyone with information on McLean's whereabouts should call the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.