Student battles eating disorder, founds small business, inspires others

As Kate Redenbaugh walks inside TekMountain, she knows how far she’s come. Her journey to overcome anorexia nervosa was never easy.

"It’s literally disordered behavior," Redenbaugh said when describing her daily experience when the disease was at its worst. "It’s not, I just want to look like a Victoria’s Secret model or something. It’s like a bully in your head.”

Eating disorders are sometimes deadly psychiatric diseases that affect around 30 million people.

At one point, Redenbaugh's therapist said she’d never run again. That news was devastating enough for a high school cross country runner, but she was also told she would miss her brother's graduation, that she would miss family vacations, that her life could not be the same anytime soon.

“Honestly, that was so defeating, but part of me just kind of woke up in that moment and said you know what, it’s time for me to prove her wrong," Redenbaugh explained. "I’m not going to let this mental illness hold me back.”

Four months of treatment led to physical recovery, but there was still an emotional void to fill and maybe, an inspiration to give to others, so she founded Unlocked.

The company makes jewelry out of keys. Each silver or gold item is inscribed with a powerful message – HOPE, JOY, WORTH – and more. Prices start at $16, and 25 percent of every sale goes to the National Eating Disorder Association.

Redenbaugh's keyword is worth, and through all of this, one of the most rewarding aspects for her has been seeing others fighting a similar battle be inspired, each with their own, unique word.

"Just to hear their stories about, why did I choose this word to carry with me wherever I go, to remind myself to set myself free has just been really, really moving and eye opening. I feel so blessed to have this experience," Redenbaugh said.

