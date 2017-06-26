Market Street motel shut down due to sewage backup

A Market Street motel previously deemed a problem property by the district attorney’s office and Wilmington Police Department was shut down Monday morning due to sewage backed up at the facility.

As a result of the sewage backup, the Budgetel Inn, located at 4903 Market Street, must fix the issue and clean and disinfect the affected areas, and New Hanover County Environmental Health Services staff must visit the property before it can reopen, a New Hanover County spokesperson said Monday.

The Budgetel Inn was one of six hotels sent nuisance abatement notices in December 2015 due to repeated reports of drugs, prostitution, and violence.

The hotel’s owners later entered into a consent judgment with the DA's office, which required they implement certain measures to deter criminal activity.

