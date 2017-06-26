First at Four: Comedians eat super spicy food before telling jokes

At the Hot Shots Comedy show, comedians will try to tell jokes after eating extremely spicy food. (Source: WECT)

The comedy scene is heating up in Wilmington.

That statement is quite literal when it comes to an upcoming performance at Dead Crow Comedy Room.

The venue is hosting Hot Shots Comedy: Comedians Eat Super Spicy Food.

Comedians including Troy Coleman, Zack Burk, and Jarrod Fortune will attempt to tell their jokes after eating extremely spicy food.

Today on WECT News First at Four, we’ll get a preview of what to expect when the host of the comedy show, Tyler Wood, joins Ashlea Kosikowski on our set.

Are they brave enough to eat spicy peppers during the interview?

Tune in to WECT News First at Four to find out.

The Hot Shots Comedy show is taking place Wednesday, June 28, at 8:00 p.m. For more information, go to http://deadcrowcomedy.com/

