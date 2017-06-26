Holmes shares CAA track and field athlete of the year honor

UNCW's Moe Holmes and William & Mary's Taylor Frenia shared the CAA men's track and field athlete-of-the-year award, the league announced Monday.More >>
UNCW's Moe Holmes and William & Mary's Taylor Frenia shared the CAA men's track and field athlete-of-the-year award, the league announced Monday.More >>
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.More >>
The New England Patriot experienced the sport of sumo during his visit to Tokyo, one of the stops on the "2017 Tom Brady Asia Tour Powered by Under Armour." He didn't have much luck.More >>
Cape Fear Community College’s basketball team has landed Tennessee guard Kwe Parker...More >>
Cape Fear Community College’s basketball team has landed Tennessee guard Kwe Parker...More >>
The Sharks hosted Peninsula tonight in a doubleheader at Buck Hardee Field to make up for a rain out in Hampton, VA last Saturday.More >>
The Sharks hosted Peninsula tonight in a doubleheader at Buck Hardee Field to make up for a rain out in Hampton, VA last Saturday.More >>
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.More >>
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) - Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.More >>