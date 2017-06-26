Holmes shares CAA track and field athlete of the year honor

UNCW's Moe Holmes and William & Mary's Taylor Frenia shared the CAA men's track and field athlete-of-the-year award, the league announced Monday. (Source: Joe Browning/UNCWsports.com)

Holmes, a junior, captured three gold medals and a bronze at the CAA Championships last month.

He won the triple jump, high jump and long jump while taking third in the 110 hurdles.

"It's a well-deserved honor for Moe," said Layne Schwier, UNCW head track and field coach. "Moe is a tremendous athlete and he did at the conference meet was a tremendous feat. He's also a strong leader for our program and we look forward to seeing what he can do next year as a senior."

