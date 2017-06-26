Paid parking comes to parts of Kure Beach

With the influx number of visitors, the Town Council believes this is an opportunity to study all aspects of paid parking. (Source: WECT)

It's going to cost you to park in certain areas of Kure Beach this summer. The Kure Beach Town Council recently leased three privately owned lots to provide 120 more public parking spaces during July, August and September.

Paid parking is only required in these lots, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily. Parking on town streets will continue to be at no cost.

Paid parking fees will be $1.50 per hour or $10 per day. Lots will clearly be marked as requiring paid parking.

Location of the lots are:

112 S. Fort Fisher Boulevard (next to the convenience store)

102 N. Fort Fisher Boulevard (corner of north FFB and K Avenue)

110 N. Third Avenue (next to the Community Center parking lot)

With the influx number of visitors, the Town Council believes this is an opportunity to study all aspects of paid parking.

Town leaders will assess the program to determine if it causes or alleviates issues. The trial program will also give true revenue and cost data for future considerations concerning paid parking.

