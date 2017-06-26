TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of River Road to remain closed until Frid - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of River Road to remain closed until Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A portion of River Road will remain closed through Friday afternoon.

The road will be closed from just south of Raleigh Street to Independence Blvd.

The closure is due to the restoration of the National Gypsum Company's elevated conveyor system over River Road.

