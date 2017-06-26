Kidnapping suspect arrested on DWI charge after leaving scene

A Leland man who allegedly held a man at gunpoint also faces a driving while impaired charge after an officer spotted him leaving the scene Friday night.

Marcus Antwyn Jenkins, 35, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing the gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and DWI. His bond was set at $70,500.

According to Brunswick County Sheriff's Office officials, Jenkins allegedly held a man at gunpoint inside a residence in the 9000 block of Eagle's Nest Drive and ordered him to move from one place to another, leading to the kidnapping charge.

Jenkins left the scene but an officer heading to the residence saw the vehicle, which matched the description given by the victim. The officer stopped the vehicle and Jenkins was taken into custody.

Two other people were arrested in the incident. Ronaldo Knox, 34, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and Shameque Johnson, 27, was charged with resisting an officer.

The NC Department of Public Safety website states that Jenkins has multiple convictions for charges including breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was released from prison in April 2016 after serving six months on a drug possession charge.

Jenkins was convicted of DWI in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.