CFPUA chairman's morning update (6/26)

The CFPUA Board of Directors will hold a special meeting today, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. to discuss action items for CFPUA process enhancements. (Source: Pixabay)

News release from CFPUA:

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s morning update regarding water testing, the CFPUA Board internal review, and the CFPUA’s next steps.

The CFPUA Board of Directors will hold a special meeting today, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. to discuss action items for CFPUA process enhancements. These recommendations are a follow up to the review discussed at last Thursday’s Board meeting. A copy of the review, the presentation from Thursday’s meeting, and a full timeline of actions taken by CFPUA are available here. The Board continues its commitment to transparency through this process.

CFPUA worked with DEQ to pull samples from the Sweeney Water Plant last week, but CFPUA has also started working with Eurofins, a sampling laboratory, to conduct additional sampling for GenX. Water samples will be pulled today directly from the Cape Fear River as well as treated water from the Sweeney Plant.

On Friday, CFPUA environmental counsel sent a letter to DEQ Secretary Michael Regan highlighting two documents of concern discovered during a review of documents from a public records request. The letter to Sec. Regan asked for further clarification and explanation on these two documents. Here is a copy of the letter:

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.