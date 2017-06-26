Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely

Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook) Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook)
RALEIGH, NC (AP) -

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.
    
Cooper made the announcement Monday, four days after the GOP-controlled legislature gave final approval to its two-year spending plan. Republicans are likely to override the veto because of substantial House and Senate majorities.
    
A budget veto has been anticipated. Cooper says the plan doesn't spend enough on education when the state is in good economic times and growing.
    
Republicans say they gave Cooper items he wanted including several hundred million dollars for Hurricane Matthew relief, government building repairs and reserves for the next recession or disaster.
    
It's the second time a North Carolina governor has vetoed a budget. The Republican-dominated Legislature overrode Democratic Gov. Beverly Perdue's veto in 2011.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely

    Gov. Cooper to veto proposed state budget; override likely

    Monday, June 26 2017 11:20 AM EDT2017-06-26 15:20:34 GMT
    Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook)Governor Roy Cooper (Source: Facebook)

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.

    More >>

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper says he will veto the state budget put on his desk by Republican lawmakers.

    More >>

  • Gardner announces he'll run in Seventh District race

    Gardner announces he'll run in Seventh District race

    Friday, June 23 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-23 16:04:54 GMT

    Jonah Gardner, a Wilmington computer programmer and IT professional, has announced he has filed to run for Congress in 2018.

    More >>

    Jonah Gardner, a Wilmington computer programmer and IT professional, has announced he has filed to run for Congress in 2018.

    More >>

  • Cooper to take action on budget 'in coming days'

    Cooper to take action on budget 'in coming days'

    Thursday, June 22 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-06-22 19:17:56 GMT
    Gov. Roy Cooper will decide whether to veto the state budget approved Thursday by the General Assembly. (Source: WECT)Gov. Roy Cooper will decide whether to veto the state budget approved Thursday by the General Assembly. (Source: WECT)

    Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves. 

    More >>

    Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly