Bradley murder trial: FBI agent provides details on phone records

The murder trial of James Bradley continued Monday after the jury was given several things to consider over the weekend.

Bradley is accused of the presumed death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, who went missing April 5, 2014, a day before her 54th birthday.

Her body has not been found, but the remains of Elisha Tucker were found in the search for Newkirk. Bradley is also charged with the murder of Tucker.

The prosecution has been using several details surrounding the discovery of Tucker's body as testimony in this trial. The defense argues the evidence presented is irrelevant in this case.

There was a change in the jury pool Monday as one of the jurors had a death in the family and was given permission to leave.

FBI Special Agent Michael Sutton took the stand and is a cell phone expert. He is trained to track cell phones.

Sutton pulled cell phone records from Bradley, Van Newkirk, Steven Mott and Donnie Kornegey. He explained to the jury where each of those people was the night Van Newkirk went missing.

Sutton testified Van Newkirk received a call from Steven Mott, her boss and boyfriend at the time, at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, Van Newkirk's cell phone was located in an area near James Bradley's apartment.

According to Sutton, there was no evidence Van Newkirk's phone was around the Greenfield Lake area, which is where Bradley said she jumped out of his truck.

In his report, the FBI agent also found Bradley's phone was off the network for a three-hour time period between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

When questioned by District Attorney Ben David on what this means, Agent Sutton said the phone was either turned off or in an area that did not service his phone. Sutton added Wilmington is an area that would service Bradley's cell phone, if turned on.

Agent Sutton said he never sees Van Newkirk's phone going into any area serviced by Greenfield Lake. @wectnews — Connor DelPrete (@CDelPreteWECT) June 26, 2017

The jury is also hearing from Chrystal Sitowski, a woman who will testify about Bradley's relationship with Tucker. The jury may also see Bradley's former landlord, Alice Meehan, take the stand. Meehan handed evidence over to law enforcement following Van Newkirk's disappearance.

