Mason named first deputy chief of Wilmington Fire Department

The Wilmington Fire Department has its first deputy fire chief.

Assistant Chief Jon Mason was promoted to deputy fire chief Monday morning, according to WFD officials.

Mason now will oversee operations and will serve as second in command under Fire Chief Buddy Martinette.

