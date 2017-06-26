NC woman spreading positivity with painted rocks

The idea of the 910 Rocks! is to paint a rock any way you want to and include an inspirational or positive message on it, then hide it so it is left to be found by anyone. (Source: Janna Robertson)

Janna Siegel Robertson started a group that is spreading positivity throughout the community one rock at a time. Yes, that's right...rocks.

She got the idea from a group in Memphis called 901 Rocks and decided to replicate it in New Hanover County, but with the name 910 Rocks!

The idea of the project is to paint a rock any way you want to that may include an inspirational or positive message on it. Then you hide the rock anywhere in the county so it is left for anyone to stumble upon and hopefully brighten their day.

Robertson posted on Facebook asking if any of her friends would be interested in starting a group like the one in Memphis and within five minutes she had about 12 of her friends in on the project.

She made the Facebook group called 910 Rocks! and it soon began growing exponentially.

The group now has about 1,800 people and counting.

Robertson said many schools and churches in the area have taken notice of the group and have had their members and students participate in the project as well.

She says there are currently painted rocks in every park in the area and a lot hidden on the UNCW campus.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.