Man accused of firing at Carolina Beach officers takes plea deal

A man accused of shooting at officers in Carolina Beach in October 2016 was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after accepting a plea deal Monday morning.

Thomas Henry Coulson pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

He was sentenced to 125 to 162 months in prison.

Authorities said that officers were responding to a shots fired call in the 1600 block of Searay Lane on Oct. 3 when Coulson opened fired on them with a military-style assault weapon.

After an hour-long standoff, Coulson was taken into custody near the scene.

According to search warrants, Coulson told an Carolina Beach police officer that he had been using a controlled substance for four days.

"I couldn't remember the last 24/48 hours," Coulson said to the officer, according to the paperwork.

During a search of Coulson's residence on Searay Lane, officers found Xanax pills, marijuana and an unlabeled pill bottle containing yellow plastic with a blue crystal powder.

Coulson faced more than a dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree attempted murder and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

