Woman charged in early morning stabbing

Tiffany Tani Walker (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute early Monday morning.

Tiffany Tani Walker, 36, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Officers responded to 717 S. Seventh Street just after 3:30 a.m. and found a man suffering what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety website states Walker has multiple previous convictions for charges including assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.