Sharks Win Home Doubleheader

The Sharks earned more home wins in one night than they had in nearly an entire month (Source: WECT)

Sharks Release

The Sharks hosted Peninsula tonight in a doubleheader at Buck Hardee Field to make up for a rain out in Hampton, VA last Saturday.

To start game number one, both starting pitchers came out of the gates hot. Breydan Gorham (2-1) for the Sharks faced just 7 batters in the first two innings, while his counterpart, Patrick Monteverde faced just 6.

In the bottom of the 3rd, Wilmington did its damage against the Pilots’ starter. Thatcher Coleman led off the inning with a solo home run to left center field, his first hit of the season for the Sharks. Wilmington’s next three batters reached base, including Justin Dean who doubled to drive home Ben Highfill. Two batters later, Luke Morgan drove home 2 more runs to put Wilmington on top 4-0. Trevor McCutchin then drove home Morgan on a base hit into right field for the final score of the inning.

In the top of the 4th, Peninsula touched Gorham for 2 runs. Sam Griggs and Spencer Horwitz both reached base to jump-start the inning. James Morisano and Scott Dubrule then both hit back-to-back two out RBI singles to cut the lead to 3. On the ensuing play though, Morisano and Dubrule were both tossed from the game trying to advance bases on a foul ball.

The Sharks tacked on one more run in the 4th inning to take a 6-2 lead. Breydan Gorham came back out to work a complete game for the Sharks. Gorham finished his 7 innings of work allowing just 2 runs on 5 hits and struck out 6. Meanwhile, Patrick Monteverde (0-1) lost his first decision of the season.

In game 2 the starting pitching was the name of the game for the first four innings. Tim Edwards allowed just 3 Sharks base runners and 1 hit in the first four innings. On the other side, Daniel Johnson retired the first 11 Pilots he faced. Then in the 4th inning, Drew Delsignore hit a 2-run home run to straightway center field to give Peninsula the 2-0 lead.

However, the Sharks bats responded in the bottom of the 5th inning. Starter Tim Edwards (0-1) walked 3 Sharks to load the bases. Matt Mullenbach came out of the bullpen to face Luke Morgan with the bases juiced and 2 outs. Morgan grounded one into the hole in between second and third and every advanced one base and Wilmington trailed 2-1. Then, after fouling a few pitches off with a 2-2 count, Trevor McCutchin crushed a Mullenbach pitch to the gap in left center. The 2 out double cleared the bases and put the Sharks on top 4-2.

Daniel Johnson (4-1) came back on to work a perfect 6th inning; striking out the final batter he faced looking.

In the 7th, Evan Brabrand came on to record the final 3 outs for the Sharks. After striking out the first two he faced, Brabrand allowed a single through the left side. With the tying run at the plate, Evan Brabrand struck out Nathan Eaton looking to close out the sweep for Wilmington.

Daniel Johnson was the winning pitcher in Game 2, while Evan Brabrand earned his second save. Tim Edwards earned his first loss of the season. Wilmington is now 10-12 on the season and Peninsula drops to 13-9.