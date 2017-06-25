Will the 'Brunch Bill' beat summer break?

If passed, the brunch bill will allow alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon. ( Source: WECT)

Multiple downtown restaurants have some type of alcohol in their name, but as it stands you must wait until the clock strikes noon before indulging in those beverages on Sundays.

Senate Bill 155, otherwise known as the Brunch Bill is trying to make it legal to sell alcohol at restaurants and stores beginning at 10 a.m..

Representative Ted Davis believes this change will allow for a better experience for restaurants, locals, and tourists alike.

"The driving force behind it is the tourism. When they come down here you go to breakfast Saturday or Sunday, especially Sunday. You might want to have a mimosa, or any alcoholic drink with your breakfast or brunch so that's why they call it the brunch bill."

Representative Davis said he met with his constituents in the areas he represents and all were in favor of this new bill.

When passed in the Senate, the bill was expanded to allow earlier sale times at grocery and convenience stores. The original House bill was just looking to address restaurant sales.

"I felt like we ought to take it in stages. Let's see how it goes in the restaurants and see how that goes and then expand it. But since the expansion came into the senate version before it came into the House but once again I reached out to New Hanover County,The City of Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach they all support the expansion," said Davis.

The Brunch Bill is expected to be reviewed in the House this week before the Legislature goes on recess, which begins on July 1.

If the House accepts the Senate's version of the bill, it will then go to the governor.

If the House disagrees with any portion of the bill, it will go back to the Senate for review after the break.

If ultimately passed, the bill will allow counties and municipalities to have the choice on whether to enact the new times.

ABC Stores will remain closed on Sundays.

