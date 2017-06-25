Cafe Fear signs Tennessee transfer Kwe Parker

Cape Fear Community College’s basketball team has landed Tennessee guard Kwe Parker.



As a freshman at Tennessee, Parker averaged only eight minutes and one point per game.



Parker, who is from Fayetteville, played high school ball at Trinity Christian and Wesleyan Christian Academy, where he was teammates with former NC State standout Dennis Smith Jr. and former Duke big man Harry Giles.



One of the most heavily recruited guards in the 2016 class, Parker decided to go to Tennessee after getting offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Florida State, Clemson, Nebraska, Kansas State, and Charlotte.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.