American Ninja Warrior episode with local ninjas set to air Monday night

The episode of American Ninja Warrior (ANW) in which four ninjas from the Wilmington area competed on, will air Monday night at 8 p.m. (Source: WECT)

The episode of American Ninja Warrior (ANW) in which four ninjas from the Wilmington area competed on, will air Monday night at 8 p.m.

The four traveled to Daytona Beach to compete in and film the episode of the show in early April.

After submitting their audition tapes, Rigel Henry, Ginny MacColl, Amber Johnson and Tee Jackson all got the call from ANW inviting them to compete on the show.

This was the first time the four of them have ever competed on ANW.

They had help in their training from Chuck Mammay, a former competitor on the show and the oldest one in history.

One of the competitors, 65-year-old Ginny MacColl's daughter is Jessie Graff who was the first female in ANW history to completely finish the stage one course.

MacColl said she was inspired by her daughter after she watched her go through a knee injury and saw how much upper body strength she gained during that time.

"I went, 'Wow, in a year's time, look at what she accomplished, and how strong she is,'" MacColl said. "I went, 'Wow, I've got to do that. How can I start? I've got to do pull-ups.' And that's where it started. I couldn't pull up my own body weight."

One other competitor from the Wilmington area will compete as a walk on. Aimee Flint submitted an audition tape but did not get the call to officially compete. She planned to try the course as a "tester."

"I call myself the little ninja that tried because I'm a firm believer in trying," Flint said. "You never really know where your strengths are until you're just willing to give something an opportunity and just because you fail something doesn't mean that it wasn't successful. You can't have success without having failure."

Make sure to tune into American Ninja Warrior on NBC at 8 p.m. Monday to see these local ninjas compete!

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.