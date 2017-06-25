It's the law: Understanding the rules meant to keep your kids safe from sex offenders

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says sex offender residential restriction laws are written in a way that leaves certain cases up to interpretation. (Source: WECT)

No one should make mistakes when your children's safety is at risk.

That's why, when the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office permitted a sex offender to live next to a school, we decided to get to the bottom of the sex offender residential laws.

"This is definitely an outlier for how they are taking care of people on the registry," said Lance Oerhlein, an assistant district attorney in New Hanover County focused on sex crimes.

William McHenry, a repeat sex offender, was next-door neighbors with the Pointe Institute in Wilmington for about a month after being released from prison in April. State law requires sex offenders to live more than 1,000 feet from a school or daycare.

A viewer tip alerted WECT's Connor DelPrete to the problem. After he called the sheriff's office, deputies conducted their investigation and served McHenry with a 30-day notice to leave his home. The sheriff's office says it did not know the school existed.

In discussion with the sheriff's office, we realized McHenry lived near two additional schools or daycares. A lieutenant with the sheriff's office said the school and daycare did not qualify under the state law and McHenry was permitted to live within 1,000 feet of them.

"These statutes are difficult sometimes to interpret," District Attorney Ben David said in a press conference shortly after deputies told McHenry he had to leave. "One is that you can't live within 1,000 feet of a school and what is a school can sometimes be subject to some interpretation."

Assistant district attorney Connie Jordan helped WECT interpret the law. She says every public school qualifies under the state law and the rules for private schools are slightly more restrictive.

"As long as it receives absolutely no public funding, it qualifies under the statute," Jordan explained.

To understand the restrictions on daycares, you have to do some digging into the law.

In North Carolina, a daycare must be open at least once a week for more than four hours. If it is not, a sex offender is allowed to live within 1,000 feet of the daycare.

"If there is any gray area, then that's when we are referring back to the DA's office," Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said. Brewer added the "gray area" of uncertainty comes up more often than people may think because the laws are written in a way that leaves much of it up to interpretation.

While the sheriff's office said the Pointe Institute was the deciding factor in telling McHenry to leave, Jordan believes the school in the Methodist church near his home also qualified.

"I think that the kindergarten that's in the church it appears to me that it counts," Jordan said. "I don't see any way that it would not."

The district attorney's and sheriff's office work in tandem to make sure this incident and the confusion surrounding it does not become a common occurrence. Jordan said both offices should use what they call a "blip on the radar" as an important, serious lesson.

"We need to be on the same page and the same page is whatever the law is," Jordan said. "I think it's just a matter of us getting together and talking about it, making sure that we've covered every step to make sure the community is protected because that is absolutely the goal here, for the district attorney's office as well as the sheriff's office."

