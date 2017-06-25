It's the law: Understanding the rules meant to protect your kids from sex offenders

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says sex offender residential restriction laws are written in a way that leaves certain cases up to interpretation. (Source: WECT)

No one should make mistakes when your children's safety is at risk. That's why, when the New Hanover county Sheriff's Office permitted a sex offender to live next to a school, we decided to get to the bottom of the sex offender residential laws.

"This is definitely an outlier for how they are taking care of people on the registry," said Lance Oerhlein, an Assistant District Attorney in New Hanover County focused on sex crimes.

William McHenry, a repeat sex offender, was next-door neighbors with the Pointe Institute in Wilmington for about a month after being released from prison in April. State law requires sex offenders to live more than 1000 feet from a school or daycare.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will explain what went wrong that day and law enforcement's interpretation of the laws sex offenders must live by in this evening's newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.