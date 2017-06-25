Elizabethtown PD investigating armed robbery

The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at Melton's Restaurant. (Source: WECT)

According to an officer with the Elizabethtown PD, the armed robbery happened around the time that the restaurant was closing for the night.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made yet.

The incident is still under investigation.

