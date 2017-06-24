NHCSO asking for help in locating missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating missing teen, Brandi Marie Townsend. (Source: NHCSO via Facebook)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Brandi Marie Townsend, 15, was last seen at 4 Longview Dr. on June 23.

Townsend was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and black high top converse shoes.

Townsend is a caucasian female with brown eyes, brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights. She is 5"5' and 100 lbs.

If anyone has any information on Brandi's whereabouts you are asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department.

