Local high school students prepare for Alaskan adventure

Ten local high school students spent Saturday morning finalizing their preparations for a three week backcountry adventure in Alaska.

The students, whose families live at or below the Federal Poverty Level were awarded a $25,000 Challenge Cost Share Program Grant by the National Park Service. The funding will support the local non-profit group, National Center for Outdoor and Adventure Education's (NCOAE) 2017 Education without Walls (EWW) trip to Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. The grant covers nearly all costs associated with taking the students on the three-week backcounty adventure.

While in Alaska, the students will world alongside a National Park Service archaeologist to clear brush and woody debris within the Chititu Historic Mining Landscape, where structures have been degraded by the encroaching forest and harsh weather.

The students' mentor and leader on this trip is Zac Adair. Adair was tragically blinded in a car accident 12 years ago.

As a committed outdoor enthusiast, Adair earned his undergraduate degree and his Masters in Adventure Education and Programming.

Though he was committed to a career in outdoor adventure, Adair was fully aware he was not a likely candidate for hire so he and his wife founded their own outdoor adventure organization which soon became NCOAE.

"This trip to Alaska is a real test of these kids," Adair said. "We land in Anchorage and a bush flight drops us off at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and doesn't come back for us until three weeks later."

Adair said the grant is a tremendous acknowledgment for these kids who have persevered through life’s challenges and have seen how outdoor adventure inspires their inner resiliency.

“With nature as our classroom, we encourage curiosity and problem-solving, and enhance our young participants’ civic and environmental engagement,” Adair said.

The group departs from Wilmington on June 29.

