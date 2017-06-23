WECT's Huggins wins Miss North Carolina talent award

Victoria Huggins, a member of WECT's Carolina in the Morning team, is competing for the title of Miss North Carolina 2017 this week in Raleigh. (Source: Victoria Huggins)

Preliminary competitions for the Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina Teen pageants have come to a close.

One of the winners is Victoria Huggins, a member of the Carolina in the Morning team at WECT.

Huggins, a producer and reporter for Carolina in the Morning, is competing as Miss Greater Sampson County. She won the talent award on Friday night after taking the Quality of Life award on Thursday.

This is the second straight year Huggins is competing in the Miss North Carolina pageant.

There are 90 young women competing for the Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina Teen pageants. Miss North Carolina 2017 will be crowned at 7 p.m. Saturday following the Outstanding Teen crowning at 2 p.m.

