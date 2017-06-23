Record number of fans collected during Fran's Fans drive

WECT's Frances Weller talks with a man who showed up at a recent Fran's Fans stop. (Source: WECT)

A record number of fans were donated during the annual Fran's Fans drive this week.

Fan donations went up each day Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, culminating with 400 fans donated at the Walmart in Monkey Junction on Friday that brought the three-day total to a record 740.

On Wednesday at the Leland Walmart, 155 fans were donated and 185 were donated at the Burgaw Walmart on Thursday.

The fans will be distributed to local people in need as part of the annual charity program led by WECT's Frances Weller.

