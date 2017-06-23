To use or not to use? A local expert on the drinking water

The answer to your most basic GenX questions in one place.

Dr. Susanne Brander, assistant professor of ecotoxicology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

"Most of my work involves studying endocrine disrupting compounds which are compounds that interfere with hormone function. When the endocrine system gets disrupted it's usually because you have some sort of chemical be it a pharmaceutical, or a pesticide, or some sort of industrial compound like GenX or C8. You your body can't tell the difference between the synthetic chemical and hormones you produce inside of your body," said Dr. Brander.

The concentration of GenX in our drinking water has been compared to drops in an Olympic size swimming pool, but Dr. Brander warns that low concentrations of GenX may still be dangerous.

"When you're thinking about endocrine disruption endocrine disruption we often see effects at lower levels of chemicals because hormones in our bodies are at very low concentrations so that’s why lower concentrations of these compounds are potentially are of concern and deserve further study," she said.

Dr. Brander explained that because of this her advice is based on a cautious perspective as there is still little known about GenX.

"It should def be emphasized that we don't know whether GenX is dangerous or not so the advice I'm giving follows lines of the precautionary principle. So if you know something in the water is potentially dangerous you should take the safest route possible, whatever the safest option that's available to you."