Jessica Townsend and Bizzell Pate earn wins at Coastal Plains Junior Amateur

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2017) -- Final Round results from the Tarheel Youth Golf Association Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Bradford Creek in Greenville, N.C. on June 23, 2017.



With threatening skies throughout the day, Dawson Daniels of Greensboro, N.C. began the day just one shot back after an opening round of four under 68. Daniels did not let up at all firing a round of three under par 69 en route to his first ever tournament victory. “I knew I had a comfortable four shot lead heading into the back nine and knew what I had to do to maintain that lead” said Dawson, and he did just that shooting one under par 35 on the back nine to claim a six stroke victory. “This gives me a lot of confidence heading into the NC Junior boys tournament next week knowing that I can win” said Daniels when asked about what this win meant to him. Justin Poole who led at the beginning of day two struggled to keep the momentum going and finished 2nd with a two day total of 1 under par 143.



Amy Wooten of Clinton N.C. successfully defended her title shooting 70-71 for a two day total of 3 under par 141. Wooten entered the day with a comfortable 9 shot lead and kept her foot on the gas winning by a total of 12 strokes . Trinity Ahing of New Bern, N.C. finished 2nd in the women’s division after posting a score of 75 today for a two day total of 10 over par 154.



The TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur was the brainchild of Mike Cato, who brought the event to Bradford Creek 18 years ago. Boys and girls in North Carolina from 8-18 are given the opportunity to compete in the event. "Scores this year show how good these kids are getting." Cato said. Players and parents complemented Cato throughout the week on the course condition, which Cato said, "means everything to me. We come to work everyday to try to put the best product out there. This is a good community event."





Boy's 16-18 Age Division



Dawson Daniels who also won overall also won his division by beating out Justin Poole who finished just 6 shots back from Daniels for the tournament. Nicholas Brown tied Justin Poole but came in 3rd after a scorecard playoff.



Boys 14-15 Age Division



Eston Lee of Four Oaks, N.C. claimed 1st after edging out Frank Gillam and Kyle Kushnir by posting scores of 71-73 which put him at even par for the tournament while Gillam and Kushnir finished just 1 shot back. After a scorecard playoff Frank Gillam claimed 2nd place while Kyle Kushnir came in 3rd.





Boy's 12-13 Age Division



Hayes Mahoney of Greenville, N.C. ran away with his divison with a 150, Matthew Richardson finished 2nd with a 155 and Ryan Jahr 3rd with a 158



Girl's 12 - 13 Age Division



Jessica Townsend of Wilmington, N.C. won her division



Girls 14-15



Trinity Ahing won her division with a 154. Grayson Warren finished 2nd with a 163 while Julie Fielder came in 3rd with a 173



Girls 16-18



Amy Wooten won her divison with a 141. Grace Olmstead and Angela Morando tied with a 174 but after a scorecard playoff Olmstead claimed 2nd and Morando finished 3rd.



11 & Under



Bizzell Pate of Elizabethtown, N.C. won his age division by scoring 69 points. Defending Champion Will Guidry finished close 2nd after scoring 68 points. Luke Williams finished 3rd with 65 points.



*Top 10 & Ties in the Boys’ Overall Division earn an exemption into the CGA’s Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship to be held at Bermuda Run C.C. on August 1-3,2017





Results



Boys' Overall Division

Place Name Score

1 Dawson Daniels (2018), Greensboro, NC 68-69--137

T2 Justin Poole (2017), Wendell, NC 67-76--143

Nicolas Brown (2017), Winterville, NC 72-71--143

T4 Nicholas Holanek (2017), Cary, NC 71-73--144

Eston Lee (2020), Four Oaks, NC 71-73--144

T6 Bryson Sprinkle (2018), Rockwell, NC 71-74--145

Frank Gilliam (2020), Raleigh, NC 75-70--145

Kyle Kushnir (2021), Raleigh, NC 72-73--145

9 Ian Apsey (2018), Clayton, NC 75-71--146

T10 Brantley Moore (2017), Wilmington, NC 72-75--147

Chandler Perry (2018), Clinton, NC 72-75--147

Tyler Spencer (2017), Greenville, NC 71-76--147

Ethan Hall (2019), Morehead City, NC 74-73--147

Randall Hudson (2020), New Bern, NC 72-75--147

T15 Britt Stroud (2019), Raleigh, NC 72-76--148

Clay Stanley (2019), Greenville, NC 73-75--148

Harrison Wierse (2019), Wilmington, NC 70-78--148

18 Alex Huml (2019), Cary, NC 76-73--149

19 Jake Herring (2021), Wilson, NC 73-77--150

T20 Adam Parrish (2017), Mount Ulla , NC 74-77--151

Justin Kristof (2018), Morrisville, NC 77-74--151

Matthew Hayes (2018), Clayton, NC 74-77--151

Parker Eason (2017), Greenville, NC 73-78--151

Andrew Gallagher (2021), Grimesland, NC 76-75--151

T25 Aaron Haberkorn (2019), Clayton, NC 75-77--152

Carter Boulia (2019), Cary, NC 76-76--152

David Langley (2020), Winterville, NC 78-74--152

28 Wells Armes (2019), Raleigh, NC 75-78--153

29 Ryan Bradley (2020), Cary, NC 74-80--154

30 Wooten Wheless (2019), Raleigh, NC 76-79--155

T31 Alex Casatelli (2018), Clayton, NC 82-74--156

Carter Rains (2019), Greenville , NC 78-78--156

Zach Ward (2017), Battleboro, NC 81-75--156

Colton Danks (2020), Roseboro, NC 78-78--156

T35 Carl Floars (2018), Goldsboro , Nc 74-83--157

Noah Kallam (2018), Clayton, NC 79-78--157

T37 Ben Diskin (2019), Charlotte, NC 79-79--158

Christopher Gardner (2019), Rocky Mount, NC 81-77--158

Joseph Bishop (2018), Greenville, NC 77-81--158

40 Daniel Nunn (2018), Wake Forest, NC 81-78--159

T41 Alec Foster (2017), Farmville , NC 75-85--160

Kris Jackson (2019), Greenville, NC 82-78--160

T43 Ben Casatelli (2020), Clayton, NC 83-78--161

Jacob Kallam (2020), Clayton, NC 82-79--161

T45 Barrett Holmes (2018), Hampstead, NC 82-80--162

Blake Hess (2021), Greenville, NC 83-79--162

Britton Laughinghouse (2020), Greenville, NC 87-75--162

T48 Ethan Diamadi (2019), New Bern, NC 80-83--163

Jake Linker (2018), Clayton, NC 79-84--163

Patrick Warnock (2018), Cary, NC 82-81--163

51 Caleb Smyre (2021), Gastonia, NC 83-81--164

52 Simon Owens (2021), Tarboro, NC 79-88--167

T53 Matthew Griffin (2019), Winterville, NC 83-86--169

Zach Heath (2018), Winterville, NC 87-82--169

Jason Crews (2020), Raleigh, NC 85-84--169

56 Austin Wood (2019), Greenville , NC 86-85--171

T57 Milan Owen Minto (2019), Greenville, NC 91-82--173

Robby Riggs (2019), Jacksonville, NC 86-87--173

Robert Allen (2020), Greenville, NC 94-79--173

60 Matthew Hause (2019), Wilmington, NC 89-88--177

61 Finn Jarrell (2020), Wake Forest, NC 89-89--178

62 Colby Tant (2021), Chocowinity, NC 99-80--179

63 Nolan Parrish (2018), Salisbury, NC 94-86--180





Girls' Overall Division

Place Name Score

1 Amy Wooten (2018), Clinton, NC 70-71--141

2 Trinity Ahing (2020), New Bern, NC 79-75--154

3 Grayson Warren (2021), Washington, NC 83-80--163

4 Julie Fiedler (2021), New Bern, NC 87-86--173

T5 Angela Rose Morando (2018), Cape Carteret, NC 83-91--174

Grace Olmstead (2018), Four Oaks, NC 86-88--174

7 Myranda Vogan (2021), New Bern, NC 84-92--176

T8 Abby Sauls (2018), Pikeville, NC 89-90--179

Natalie Hill (2018), Smithfield, NC 89-90--179

10 Catherine Vivongsy (2021), Wake Forest, NC 93-97--190





Girls' 16-18 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120)

Place Name Score

1 Amy Wooten (2018), Clinton, NC 70-71--141

T2 Angela Rose Morando (2018), Cape Carteret, NC 83-91--174

T2 Grace Olmstead (2018), Four Oaks, NC 86-88--174

T4 Abby Sauls (2018), Pikeville, NC 89-90--179

T4 Natalie Hill (2018), Smithfield, NC 89-90--179



Girls' 14-15 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120

Place Name Score

1 Trinity Ahing (2020), New Bern, NC 79-75--154

2 Grayson Warren (2021), Washington, NC 83-80--163

3 Julie Fiedler (2021), New Bern, NC 87-86--173

4 Myranda Vogan (2021), New Bern, NC 84-92--176

5 Catherine Vivongsy (2021), Wake Forest, NC 93-97--190



Girls' 12-13 (5124, Par 72, 68.3/114)

Place Name Score

1 Jessica Townsend (2022), Wilmington, NC 101-102--203

2 Madelyn Vogan (2023), New Bern, NC 108-WD--WD



Boys' 16-18 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)

Place Name Score

1 Dawson Daniels (2018), Greensboro, NC 68-69--137

T2 Justin Poole (2017), Wendell, NC 67-76--143

T2 Nicolas Brown (2017), Winterville, NC 72-71--143

4 Nicholas Holanek (2017), Cary, NC 71-73--144

5 Bryson Sprinkle (2018), Rockwell, NC 71-74--145

6 Ian Apsey (2018), Clayton, NC 75-71--146

T7 Brantley Moore (2017), Wilmington, NC 72-75--147

T7 Chandler Perry (2018), Clinton, NC 72-75--147

T7 Tyler Spencer (2017), Greenville, NC 71-76--147

T10 Britt Stroud (2019), Raleigh, NC 72-76--148

T10 Clay Stanley (2019), Greenville, NC 73-75--148

T10 Harrison Wierse (2019), Wilmington, NC 70-78--148

13 Alex Huml (2019), Cary, NC 76-73--149

T14 Adam Parrish (2017), Mount Ulla , NC 74-77--151

T14 Justin Kristof (2018), Morrisville, NC 77-74--151

T14 Matthew Hayes (2018), Clayton, NC 74-77--151

T14 Parker Eason (2017), Greenville, NC 73-78--151

18 Aaron Haberkorn (2019), Clayton, NC 75-77--152

19 Wells Armes (2019), Raleigh, NC 75-78--153

20 Wooten Wheless (2019), Raleigh, NC 76-79--155

T21 Alex Casatelli (2018), Clayton, NC 82-74--156

T21 Carter Rains (2019), Greenville , NC 78-78--156

T21 Zach Ward (2017), Battleboro, NC 81-75--156

T24 Carl Floars (2018), Goldsboro , Nc 74-83--157

T24 Noah Kallam (2018), Clayton, NC 79-78--157

T26 Ben Diskin (2019), Charlotte, NC 79-79--158

T26 Christopher Gardner (2019), Rocky Mount, NC 81-77--158

T26 Joseph Bishop (2018), Greenville, NC 77-81--158

29 Daniel Nunn (2018), Wake Forest, NC 81-78--159

T30 Alec Foster (2017), Farmville , NC 75-85--160

T30 Kris Jackson (2019), Greenville, NC 82-78--160

32 Barrett Holmes (2018), Hampstead, NC 82-80--162

T33 Ethan Diamadi (2019), New Bern, NC 80-83--163

T33 Jake Linker (2018), Clayton, NC 79-84--163

T33 Patrick Warnock (2018), Cary, NC 82-81--163

T36 Matthew Griffin (2019), Winterville, NC 83-86--169

T36 Zach Heath (2018), Winterville, NC 87-82--169

38 Austin Wood (2019), Greenville , NC 86-85--171

T39 Milan Owen Minto (2019), Greenville, NC 91-82--173

T39 Robby Riggs (2019), Jacksonville, NC 86-87--173

41 Finn Jarrell (2020), Wake Forest, NC 89-89--178

42 Nolan Parrish (2018), Salisbury, NC 94-86--180



Boys' 14-15 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)

Place Name Score

1 Eston Lee (2020), Four Oaks, NC 71-73--144

T2 Frank Gilliam (2020), Raleigh, NC 75-70--145

T2 Kyle Kushnir (2021), Raleigh, NC 72-73--145

T4 Ethan Hall (2019), Morehead City, NC 74-73--147

T4 Randall Hudson (2020), New Bern, NC 72-75--147

6 Jake Herring (2021), Wilson, NC 73-77--150

7 Andrew Gallagher (2021), Grimesland, NC 76-75--151

T8 Carter Boulia (2019), Cary, NC 76-76--152

T8 David Langley (2020), Winterville, NC 78-74--152

10 Ryan Bradley (2020), Cary, NC 74-80--154

11 Colton Danks (2020), Roseboro, NC 78-78--156

T12 Ben Casatelli (2020), Clayton, NC 83-78--161

T12 Jacob Kallam (2020), Clayton, NC 82-79--161

T14 Blake Hess (2021), Greenville, NC 83-79--162

T14 Britton Laughinghouse (2020), Greenville, NC 87-75--162

16 Caleb Smyre (2021), Gastonia, NC 83-81--164

17 Simon Owens (2021), Tarboro, NC 79-88--167

18 Jason Crews (2020), Raleigh, NC 85-84--169

19 Robert Allen (2020), Greenville, NC 94-79--173

20 Matthew Hause (2019), Wilmington, NC 89-88--177

21 Colby Tant (2021), Chocowinity, NC 99-80--179



Boys' 12-13 (6189 yards, Par 72, 68.9/119)

Place Name Score

1 Hayes Mahoney (2022), Greenville, NC 75-75--150

2 Matthew Richardson (2022), Ayden, NC 76-79--155

3 Ryan Jahr (2022), Ocean Isle Beach, NC 77-81--158

4 Henry Pate (2022), Elizabethtown, NC 81-79--160

5 Zachary Davis (2022), Clayton, NC 83-80--163

6 Tyler Jones (2023), Jacksonville, NC 86-78--164

7 Carson Hathaway (2022), Winterville , NC 85-88--173

8 Andrew Brown (2022), Newsoms, VA 96-99--195

9 Baron Chamblee (2023), Ahoskie, NC 99-102--201



11 & Under (Modified Stableford Scoring)

Place Name Score

1 Bizzell Pate (2024), Elizabethtown, NC 33-36--69

2 Will Guidry (2024), Winterville, NC 33-35--68

3 Lake Williams (2025), Greenville, NC 34-31--65

4 Ethan Boyette (2024), Wilson, NC 33-30--63

5 Jack Wiley (2024), Wake Forest, NC 29-33-62

6 Henry Lawrence (2024), Topsail Beach, NC 29-26--55

7 Ryder Boulia (2024), Cary, NC 26-25--51

8 Sawyer Chamblee (2019), Ahoskie, NC 23-24--47

9 Hank Adams (2024), Greenville, NC 27-19--46

10 Emmanuel Abro (2026), Ahoskie, NC 27-17--43

11 Hunter Hardison (2025), Winterville, NC 20-17--37

12 Wells Mahoney (2024), Greenville, NC 16-11--27



