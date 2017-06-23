Jessica Townsend and Bizzell Pate earn wins at Coastal Plains Junior Amateur

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2017) -- Final Round results from the Tarheel Youth Golf Association Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Bradford Creek in Greenville, N.C. on June 23, 2017.
With threatening skies throughout the day, Dawson Daniels of Greensboro, N.C. began the day just one shot back after an opening round of four under 68. Daniels did not let up at all firing a round of three under par 69 en route to his first ever tournament victory. “I knew I had a comfortable four shot lead heading into the back nine and knew what I had to do to maintain that lead” said Dawson, and he did just that shooting one under par 35 on the back nine to claim a six stroke victory. “This gives me a lot of confidence heading into the NC Junior boys tournament next week knowing that I can win” said Daniels when asked about what this win meant to him. Justin Poole who led at the beginning of day two struggled to keep the momentum going and finished 2nd with a two day total of 1 under par 143.
Amy Wooten of Clinton N.C. successfully defended her title shooting 70-71 for a two day total of 3 under par 141. Wooten entered the day with a comfortable 9 shot lead and kept her foot on the gas winning by a total of 12 strokes . Trinity Ahing of New Bern, N.C. finished 2nd in the women’s division after posting a score of 75 today for a two day total of 10 over par 154.
The TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur was the brainchild of Mike Cato, who brought the event to Bradford Creek 18 years ago. Boys and girls in North Carolina from 8-18 are given the opportunity to compete in the event. "Scores this year show how good these kids are getting." Cato said. Players and parents complemented Cato throughout the week on the course condition, which Cato said, "means everything to me. We come to work everyday to try to put the best product out there. This is a good community event."
Boy's 16-18 Age Division
Dawson Daniels who also won overall also won his division by beating out Justin Poole who finished just 6 shots back from Daniels for the tournament. Nicholas Brown tied Justin Poole but came in 3rd after a scorecard playoff.
Boys 14-15 Age Division
Eston Lee of Four Oaks, N.C. claimed 1st after edging out Frank Gillam and Kyle Kushnir by posting scores of 71-73 which put him at even par for the tournament while Gillam and Kushnir finished just 1 shot back. After a scorecard playoff Frank Gillam claimed 2nd place while Kyle Kushnir came in 3rd.
Boy's 12-13 Age Division
Hayes Mahoney of Greenville, N.C. ran away with his divison with a 150, Matthew Richardson finished 2nd with a 155 and Ryan Jahr 3rd with a 158
Girl's 12 - 13 Age Division
Jessica Townsend of Wilmington, N.C. won her division
Girls 14-15
Trinity Ahing won her division with a 154. Grayson Warren finished 2nd with a 163 while Julie Fielder came in 3rd with a 173
Girls 16-18
Amy Wooten won her divison with a 141. Grace Olmstead and Angela Morando tied with a 174 but after a scorecard playoff Olmstead claimed 2nd and Morando finished 3rd.
11 & Under
Bizzell Pate of Elizabethtown, N.C. won his age division by scoring 69 points. Defending Champion Will Guidry finished close 2nd after scoring 68 points. Luke Williams finished 3rd with 65 points.
*Top 10 & Ties in the Boys’ Overall Division earn an exemption into the CGA’s Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship to be held at Bermuda Run C.C. on August 1-3,2017
Related: Championship Homepage | Tee times & Pairings | Hole-by-hole scoring | Photos
Results
Boys' Overall Division
Place Name Score
1 Dawson Daniels (2018), Greensboro, NC 68-69--137
T2 Justin Poole (2017), Wendell, NC 67-76--143
Nicolas Brown (2017), Winterville, NC 72-71--143
T4 Nicholas Holanek (2017), Cary, NC 71-73--144
Eston Lee (2020), Four Oaks, NC 71-73--144
T6 Bryson Sprinkle (2018), Rockwell, NC 71-74--145
Frank Gilliam (2020), Raleigh, NC 75-70--145
Kyle Kushnir (2021), Raleigh, NC 72-73--145
9 Ian Apsey (2018), Clayton, NC 75-71--146
T10 Brantley Moore (2017), Wilmington, NC 72-75--147
Chandler Perry (2018), Clinton, NC 72-75--147
Tyler Spencer (2017), Greenville, NC 71-76--147
Ethan Hall (2019), Morehead City, NC 74-73--147
Randall Hudson (2020), New Bern, NC 72-75--147
T15 Britt Stroud (2019), Raleigh, NC 72-76--148
Clay Stanley (2019), Greenville, NC 73-75--148
Harrison Wierse (2019), Wilmington, NC 70-78--148
18 Alex Huml (2019), Cary, NC 76-73--149
19 Jake Herring (2021), Wilson, NC 73-77--150
T20 Adam Parrish (2017), Mount Ulla , NC 74-77--151
Justin Kristof (2018), Morrisville, NC 77-74--151
Matthew Hayes (2018), Clayton, NC 74-77--151
Parker Eason (2017), Greenville, NC 73-78--151
Andrew Gallagher (2021), Grimesland, NC 76-75--151
T25 Aaron Haberkorn (2019), Clayton, NC 75-77--152
Carter Boulia (2019), Cary, NC 76-76--152
David Langley (2020), Winterville, NC 78-74--152
28 Wells Armes (2019), Raleigh, NC 75-78--153
29 Ryan Bradley (2020), Cary, NC 74-80--154
30 Wooten Wheless (2019), Raleigh, NC 76-79--155
T31 Alex Casatelli (2018), Clayton, NC 82-74--156
Carter Rains (2019), Greenville , NC 78-78--156
Zach Ward (2017), Battleboro, NC 81-75--156
Colton Danks (2020), Roseboro, NC 78-78--156
T35 Carl Floars (2018), Goldsboro , Nc 74-83--157
Noah Kallam (2018), Clayton, NC 79-78--157
T37 Ben Diskin (2019), Charlotte, NC 79-79--158
Christopher Gardner (2019), Rocky Mount, NC 81-77--158
Joseph Bishop (2018), Greenville, NC 77-81--158
40 Daniel Nunn (2018), Wake Forest, NC 81-78--159
T41 Alec Foster (2017), Farmville , NC 75-85--160
Kris Jackson (2019), Greenville, NC 82-78--160
T43 Ben Casatelli (2020), Clayton, NC 83-78--161
Jacob Kallam (2020), Clayton, NC 82-79--161
T45 Barrett Holmes (2018), Hampstead, NC 82-80--162
Blake Hess (2021), Greenville, NC 83-79--162
Britton Laughinghouse (2020), Greenville, NC 87-75--162
T48 Ethan Diamadi (2019), New Bern, NC 80-83--163
Jake Linker (2018), Clayton, NC 79-84--163
Patrick Warnock (2018), Cary, NC 82-81--163
51 Caleb Smyre (2021), Gastonia, NC 83-81--164
52 Simon Owens (2021), Tarboro, NC 79-88--167
T53 Matthew Griffin (2019), Winterville, NC 83-86--169
Zach Heath (2018), Winterville, NC 87-82--169
Jason Crews (2020), Raleigh, NC 85-84--169
56 Austin Wood (2019), Greenville , NC 86-85--171
T57 Milan Owen Minto (2019), Greenville, NC 91-82--173
Robby Riggs (2019), Jacksonville, NC 86-87--173
Robert Allen (2020), Greenville, NC 94-79--173
60 Matthew Hause (2019), Wilmington, NC 89-88--177
61 Finn Jarrell (2020), Wake Forest, NC 89-89--178
62 Colby Tant (2021), Chocowinity, NC 99-80--179
63 Nolan Parrish (2018), Salisbury, NC 94-86--180
Girls' Overall Division
Place Name Score
1 Amy Wooten (2018), Clinton, NC 70-71--141
2 Trinity Ahing (2020), New Bern, NC 79-75--154
3 Grayson Warren (2021), Washington, NC 83-80--163
4 Julie Fiedler (2021), New Bern, NC 87-86--173
T5 Angela Rose Morando (2018), Cape Carteret, NC 83-91--174
Grace Olmstead (2018), Four Oaks, NC 86-88--174
7 Myranda Vogan (2021), New Bern, NC 84-92--176
T8 Abby Sauls (2018), Pikeville, NC 89-90--179
Natalie Hill (2018), Smithfield, NC 89-90--179
10 Catherine Vivongsy (2021), Wake Forest, NC 93-97--190
Girls' 16-18 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120)
Place Name Score
1 Amy Wooten (2018), Clinton, NC 70-71--141
T2 Angela Rose Morando (2018), Cape Carteret, NC 83-91--174
T2 Grace Olmstead (2018), Four Oaks, NC 86-88--174
T4 Abby Sauls (2018), Pikeville, NC 89-90--179
T4 Natalie Hill (2018), Smithfield, NC 89-90--179
Girls' 14-15 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120
Place Name Score
1 Trinity Ahing (2020), New Bern, NC 79-75--154
2 Grayson Warren (2021), Washington, NC 83-80--163
3 Julie Fiedler (2021), New Bern, NC 87-86--173
4 Myranda Vogan (2021), New Bern, NC 84-92--176
5 Catherine Vivongsy (2021), Wake Forest, NC 93-97--190
Girls' 12-13 (5124, Par 72, 68.3/114)
Place Name Score
1 Jessica Townsend (2022), Wilmington, NC 101-102--203
2 Madelyn Vogan (2023), New Bern, NC 108-WD--WD
Boys' 16-18 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)
Place Name Score
1 Dawson Daniels (2018), Greensboro, NC 68-69--137
T2 Justin Poole (2017), Wendell, NC 67-76--143
T2 Nicolas Brown (2017), Winterville, NC 72-71--143
4 Nicholas Holanek (2017), Cary, NC 71-73--144
5 Bryson Sprinkle (2018), Rockwell, NC 71-74--145
6 Ian Apsey (2018), Clayton, NC 75-71--146
T7 Brantley Moore (2017), Wilmington, NC 72-75--147
T7 Chandler Perry (2018), Clinton, NC 72-75--147
T7 Tyler Spencer (2017), Greenville, NC 71-76--147
T10 Britt Stroud (2019), Raleigh, NC 72-76--148
T10 Clay Stanley (2019), Greenville, NC 73-75--148
T10 Harrison Wierse (2019), Wilmington, NC 70-78--148
13 Alex Huml (2019), Cary, NC 76-73--149
T14 Adam Parrish (2017), Mount Ulla , NC 74-77--151
T14 Justin Kristof (2018), Morrisville, NC 77-74--151
T14 Matthew Hayes (2018), Clayton, NC 74-77--151
T14 Parker Eason (2017), Greenville, NC 73-78--151
18 Aaron Haberkorn (2019), Clayton, NC 75-77--152
19 Wells Armes (2019), Raleigh, NC 75-78--153
20 Wooten Wheless (2019), Raleigh, NC 76-79--155
T21 Alex Casatelli (2018), Clayton, NC 82-74--156
T21 Carter Rains (2019), Greenville , NC 78-78--156
T21 Zach Ward (2017), Battleboro, NC 81-75--156
T24 Carl Floars (2018), Goldsboro , Nc 74-83--157
T24 Noah Kallam (2018), Clayton, NC 79-78--157
T26 Ben Diskin (2019), Charlotte, NC 79-79--158
T26 Christopher Gardner (2019), Rocky Mount, NC 81-77--158
T26 Joseph Bishop (2018), Greenville, NC 77-81--158
29 Daniel Nunn (2018), Wake Forest, NC 81-78--159
T30 Alec Foster (2017), Farmville , NC 75-85--160
T30 Kris Jackson (2019), Greenville, NC 82-78--160
32 Barrett Holmes (2018), Hampstead, NC 82-80--162
T33 Ethan Diamadi (2019), New Bern, NC 80-83--163
T33 Jake Linker (2018), Clayton, NC 79-84--163
T33 Patrick Warnock (2018), Cary, NC 82-81--163
T36 Matthew Griffin (2019), Winterville, NC 83-86--169
T36 Zach Heath (2018), Winterville, NC 87-82--169
38 Austin Wood (2019), Greenville , NC 86-85--171
T39 Milan Owen Minto (2019), Greenville, NC 91-82--173
T39 Robby Riggs (2019), Jacksonville, NC 86-87--173
41 Finn Jarrell (2020), Wake Forest, NC 89-89--178
42 Nolan Parrish (2018), Salisbury, NC 94-86--180
Boys' 14-15 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)
Place Name Score
1 Eston Lee (2020), Four Oaks, NC 71-73--144
T2 Frank Gilliam (2020), Raleigh, NC 75-70--145
T2 Kyle Kushnir (2021), Raleigh, NC 72-73--145
T4 Ethan Hall (2019), Morehead City, NC 74-73--147
T4 Randall Hudson (2020), New Bern, NC 72-75--147
6 Jake Herring (2021), Wilson, NC 73-77--150
7 Andrew Gallagher (2021), Grimesland, NC 76-75--151
T8 Carter Boulia (2019), Cary, NC 76-76--152
T8 David Langley (2020), Winterville, NC 78-74--152
10 Ryan Bradley (2020), Cary, NC 74-80--154
11 Colton Danks (2020), Roseboro, NC 78-78--156
T12 Ben Casatelli (2020), Clayton, NC 83-78--161
T12 Jacob Kallam (2020), Clayton, NC 82-79--161
T14 Blake Hess (2021), Greenville, NC 83-79--162
T14 Britton Laughinghouse (2020), Greenville, NC 87-75--162
16 Caleb Smyre (2021), Gastonia, NC 83-81--164
17 Simon Owens (2021), Tarboro, NC 79-88--167
18 Jason Crews (2020), Raleigh, NC 85-84--169
19 Robert Allen (2020), Greenville, NC 94-79--173
20 Matthew Hause (2019), Wilmington, NC 89-88--177
21 Colby Tant (2021), Chocowinity, NC 99-80--179
Boys' 12-13 (6189 yards, Par 72, 68.9/119)
Place Name Score
1 Hayes Mahoney (2022), Greenville, NC 75-75--150
2 Matthew Richardson (2022), Ayden, NC 76-79--155
3 Ryan Jahr (2022), Ocean Isle Beach, NC 77-81--158
4 Henry Pate (2022), Elizabethtown, NC 81-79--160
5 Zachary Davis (2022), Clayton, NC 83-80--163
6 Tyler Jones (2023), Jacksonville, NC 86-78--164
7 Carson Hathaway (2022), Winterville , NC 85-88--173
8 Andrew Brown (2022), Newsoms, VA 96-99--195
9 Baron Chamblee (2023), Ahoskie, NC 99-102--201
11 & Under (Modified Stableford Scoring)
Place Name Score
1 Bizzell Pate (2024), Elizabethtown, NC 33-36--69
2 Will Guidry (2024), Winterville, NC 33-35--68
3 Lake Williams (2025), Greenville, NC 34-31--65
4 Ethan Boyette (2024), Wilson, NC 33-30--63
5 Jack Wiley (2024), Wake Forest, NC 29-33-62
6 Henry Lawrence (2024), Topsail Beach, NC 29-26--55
7 Ryder Boulia (2024), Cary, NC 26-25--51
8 Sawyer Chamblee (2019), Ahoskie, NC 23-24--47
9 Hank Adams (2024), Greenville, NC 27-19--46
10 Emmanuel Abro (2026), Ahoskie, NC 27-17--43
11 Hunter Hardison (2025), Winterville, NC 20-17--37
12 Wells Mahoney (2024), Greenville, NC 16-11--27
TYGA will post any tournament delays or cancellations via our Twitter account. Follow @tygagolf.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.