Jessica Townsend and Bizzell Pate earn wins at Coastal Plains Junior Amateur

GREENVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2017) --  Final Round results from the Tarheel Youth Golf Association Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Bradford Creek in Greenville, N.C. on June 23, 2017.
 
With threatening skies throughout the day, Dawson Daniels of Greensboro, N.C. began the day just one shot back after an opening round of four under 68. Daniels did not let up at all firing a round of three under par 69 en route to his first ever tournament victory. “I knew I had a comfortable four shot lead heading into the back nine and knew what I had to do to maintain that lead” said Dawson, and he did just that shooting one under par 35 on the back nine to claim a six stroke victory. “This gives me a lot of confidence heading into the NC Junior boys tournament next week knowing that I can win” said Daniels when asked about what this win meant to him. Justin Poole who led at the beginning of day two struggled to keep the momentum going and finished 2nd with a two day total of 1 under par 143.
 
Amy Wooten of Clinton N.C. successfully defended her title shooting 70-71 for a two day total of 3 under par 141. Wooten entered the day with a comfortable 9 shot lead and kept her foot on the gas winning by a total of 12 strokes . Trinity Ahing of New Bern, N.C. finished 2nd in the women’s division after posting a score of 75 today for a two day total of 10 over par 154.
 
The TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur was the brainchild of Mike Cato, who brought the event to Bradford Creek 18 years ago. Boys and girls in North Carolina from 8-18 are given the opportunity to compete in the event. "Scores this year show how good these kids are getting." Cato said. Players and parents complemented Cato throughout the week on the course condition, which Cato said, "means everything to me. We come to work everyday to try to put the best product out there. This is a good community event."
 
 
Boy's 16-18 Age Division
 
Dawson Daniels who also won overall also won his division by beating out Justin Poole who finished just 6 shots back from Daniels for the tournament. Nicholas Brown tied Justin Poole but came in 3rd after a scorecard playoff.
 
Boys 14-15 Age Division
 
Eston Lee of Four Oaks, N.C. claimed 1st after edging out Frank Gillam and Kyle Kushnir by posting scores of 71-73 which put him at even par for the tournament while Gillam and Kushnir finished just 1 shot back. After a scorecard playoff Frank Gillam claimed 2nd place while Kyle Kushnir came in 3rd.
 
 
Boy's 12-13 Age Division 
 
Hayes Mahoney of Greenville, N.C. ran away with his divison with a 150, Matthew Richardson finished 2nd with a 155 and Ryan Jahr 3rd with a 158
 
Girl's 12 - 13 Age Division 
 
Jessica Townsend of Wilmington, N.C. won her division 
 
Girls 14-15
 
Trinity Ahing won her division with a 154. Grayson Warren finished 2nd with a 163 while Julie Fielder came in 3rd with a 173
 
Girls 16-18
 
Amy Wooten won her divison with a 141. Grace Olmstead and Angela Morando tied with a 174 but after a scorecard playoff Olmstead claimed 2nd and Morando finished 3rd.
 
11 & Under 
 
Bizzell Pate of Elizabethtown, N.C. won his age division by scoring 69 points. Defending Champion Will Guidry finished close 2nd after scoring 68 points. Luke Williams finished 3rd with 65 points. 
 
*Top 10 & Ties in the Boys’ Overall Division earn an exemption into the CGA’s Dogwood State Junior Boys’ Championship to be held at Bermuda Run C.C. on August 1-3,2017
 
 
Results
 
Boys' Overall Division    
Place    Name    Score
1    Dawson Daniels (2018),  Greensboro, NC     68-69--137
T2    Justin Poole (2017),  Wendell, NC     67-76--143
    Nicolas Brown (2017),  Winterville, NC     72-71--143
T4    Nicholas Holanek (2017),  Cary, NC     71-73--144
    Eston Lee (2020),  Four Oaks, NC     71-73--144
T6    Bryson Sprinkle (2018),  Rockwell, NC     71-74--145
    Frank Gilliam (2020),  Raleigh, NC     75-70--145
    Kyle Kushnir (2021),  Raleigh, NC     72-73--145
9    Ian Apsey (2018),  Clayton, NC     75-71--146
T10    Brantley Moore (2017),  Wilmington, NC     72-75--147
    Chandler Perry (2018),  Clinton, NC     72-75--147
    Tyler Spencer (2017),  Greenville, NC     71-76--147
    Ethan Hall (2019),  Morehead City, NC     74-73--147
    Randall Hudson (2020),  New Bern, NC     72-75--147
T15    Britt Stroud (2019),  Raleigh, NC     72-76--148
    Clay Stanley (2019),  Greenville, NC     73-75--148
    Harrison Wierse (2019),  Wilmington, NC     70-78--148
18    Alex Huml (2019),  Cary, NC     76-73--149
19    Jake Herring (2021),  Wilson, NC     73-77--150
T20    Adam Parrish (2017),  Mount Ulla , NC     74-77--151
    Justin Kristof (2018),  Morrisville, NC     77-74--151
    Matthew Hayes (2018),  Clayton, NC     74-77--151
    Parker Eason (2017),  Greenville, NC     73-78--151
    Andrew Gallagher (2021),  Grimesland, NC     76-75--151
T25    Aaron Haberkorn (2019),  Clayton, NC     75-77--152
    Carter Boulia (2019),  Cary, NC     76-76--152
    David Langley (2020),  Winterville, NC     78-74--152
28    Wells Armes (2019),  Raleigh, NC     75-78--153
29    Ryan Bradley (2020),  Cary, NC     74-80--154
30    Wooten Wheless (2019),  Raleigh, NC     76-79--155
T31    Alex Casatelli (2018),  Clayton, NC     82-74--156
    Carter Rains (2019),  Greenville , NC     78-78--156
    Zach Ward (2017),  Battleboro, NC     81-75--156
    Colton Danks (2020),  Roseboro, NC     78-78--156
T35    Carl Floars (2018),  Goldsboro , Nc     74-83--157
    Noah Kallam (2018),  Clayton, NC     79-78--157
T37    Ben Diskin (2019),  Charlotte, NC     79-79--158
    Christopher Gardner (2019),  Rocky Mount, NC     81-77--158
    Joseph Bishop (2018),  Greenville, NC     77-81--158
40    Daniel Nunn (2018),  Wake Forest, NC     81-78--159
T41    Alec Foster (2017),  Farmville , NC      75-85--160
    Kris Jackson (2019),  Greenville, NC     82-78--160
T43    Ben Casatelli (2020),  Clayton, NC     83-78--161
    Jacob Kallam (2020),  Clayton, NC     82-79--161
T45    Barrett Holmes (2018),  Hampstead, NC     82-80--162
    Blake Hess (2021),  Greenville, NC     83-79--162
    Britton Laughinghouse (2020),  Greenville, NC     87-75--162
T48    Ethan Diamadi (2019),  New Bern, NC     80-83--163
    Jake Linker (2018),  Clayton, NC     79-84--163
    Patrick Warnock (2018),  Cary, NC     82-81--163
51    Caleb Smyre (2021),  Gastonia, NC     83-81--164
52    Simon Owens (2021),  Tarboro, NC     79-88--167
T53    Matthew Griffin (2019),  Winterville, NC     83-86--169
    Zach Heath (2018),  Winterville, NC     87-82--169
    Jason Crews (2020),  Raleigh, NC     85-84--169
56    Austin Wood (2019),  Greenville , NC     86-85--171
T57    Milan Owen Minto (2019),  Greenville, NC     91-82--173
    Robby Riggs (2019),  Jacksonville, NC     86-87--173
    Robert Allen (2020),  Greenville, NC     94-79--173
60    Matthew Hause (2019),  Wilmington, NC     89-88--177
61    Finn Jarrell (2020),  Wake Forest, NC     89-89--178
62    Colby Tant (2021),  Chocowinity, NC     99-80--179
63    Nolan Parrish (2018),  Salisbury, NC     94-86--180
 

 
Girls' Overall Division    
Place    Name    Score
1    Amy Wooten (2018),  Clinton, NC     70-71--141
2    Trinity Ahing (2020),  New Bern, NC     79-75--154
3    Grayson Warren (2021),  Washington, NC     83-80--163
4    Julie Fiedler (2021),  New Bern, NC     87-86--173
T5    Angela Rose Morando (2018),  Cape Carteret, NC     83-91--174
    Grace Olmstead (2018),  Four Oaks, NC     86-88--174
7    Myranda Vogan (2021),  New Bern, NC     84-92--176
T8    Abby Sauls (2018),  Pikeville, NC     89-90--179
    Natalie Hill (2018),  Smithfield, NC     89-90--179
10    Catherine Vivongsy (2021),  Wake Forest, NC     93-97--190
 
 
Girls' 16-18 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Amy Wooten (2018),  Clinton, NC     70-71--141
T2    Angela Rose Morando (2018),  Cape Carteret, NC     83-91--174
T2    Grace Olmstead (2018),  Four Oaks, NC     86-88--174
T4    Abby Sauls (2018),  Pikeville, NC     89-90--179
T4    Natalie Hill (2018),  Smithfield, NC     89-90--179
        
Girls' 14-15 (5683 yards, Par 72, 71.4/120    
Place    Name    Score
1    Trinity Ahing (2020),  New Bern, NC     79-75--154
2    Grayson Warren (2021),  Washington, NC     83-80--163
3    Julie Fiedler (2021),  New Bern, NC     87-86--173
4    Myranda Vogan (2021),  New Bern, NC     84-92--176
5    Catherine Vivongsy (2021),  Wake Forest, NC     93-97--190
        
Girls' 12-13 (5124, Par 72, 68.3/114)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Jessica Townsend (2022),  Wilmington, NC     101-102--203
2    Madelyn Vogan (2023),  New Bern, NC     108-WD--WD
        
Boys' 16-18 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Dawson Daniels (2018),  Greensboro, NC     68-69--137
T2    Justin Poole (2017),  Wendell, NC     67-76--143
T2    Nicolas Brown (2017),  Winterville, NC     72-71--143
4    Nicholas Holanek (2017),  Cary, NC     71-73--144
5    Bryson Sprinkle (2018),  Rockwell, NC     71-74--145
6    Ian Apsey (2018),  Clayton, NC     75-71--146
T7    Brantley Moore (2017),  Wilmington, NC     72-75--147
T7    Chandler Perry (2018),  Clinton, NC     72-75--147
T7    Tyler Spencer (2017),  Greenville, NC     71-76--147
T10    Britt Stroud (2019),  Raleigh, NC     72-76--148
T10    Clay Stanley (2019),  Greenville, NC     73-75--148
T10    Harrison Wierse (2019),  Wilmington, NC     70-78--148
13    Alex Huml (2019),  Cary, NC     76-73--149
T14    Adam Parrish (2017),  Mount Ulla , NC     74-77--151
T14    Justin Kristof (2018),  Morrisville, NC     77-74--151
T14    Matthew Hayes (2018),  Clayton, NC     74-77--151
T14    Parker Eason (2017),  Greenville, NC     73-78--151
18    Aaron Haberkorn (2019),  Clayton, NC     75-77--152
19    Wells Armes (2019),  Raleigh, NC     75-78--153
20    Wooten Wheless (2019),  Raleigh, NC     76-79--155
T21    Alex Casatelli (2018),  Clayton, NC     82-74--156
T21    Carter Rains (2019),  Greenville , NC     78-78--156
T21    Zach Ward (2017),  Battleboro, NC     81-75--156
T24    Carl Floars (2018),  Goldsboro , Nc     74-83--157
T24    Noah Kallam (2018),  Clayton, NC     79-78--157
T26    Ben Diskin (2019),  Charlotte, NC     79-79--158
T26    Christopher Gardner (2019),  Rocky Mount, NC     81-77--158
T26    Joseph Bishop (2018),  Greenville, NC     77-81--158
29    Daniel Nunn (2018),  Wake Forest, NC     81-78--159
T30    Alec Foster (2017),  Farmville , NC      75-85--160
T30    Kris Jackson (2019),  Greenville, NC     82-78--160
32    Barrett Holmes (2018),  Hampstead, NC     82-80--162
T33    Ethan Diamadi (2019),  New Bern, NC     80-83--163
T33    Jake Linker (2018),  Clayton, NC     79-84--163
T33    Patrick Warnock (2018),  Cary, NC     82-81--163
T36    Matthew Griffin (2019),  Winterville, NC     83-86--169
T36    Zach Heath (2018),  Winterville, NC     87-82--169
38    Austin Wood (2019),  Greenville , NC     86-85--171
T39    Milan Owen Minto (2019),  Greenville, NC     91-82--173
T39    Robby Riggs (2019),  Jacksonville, NC     86-87--173
41    Finn Jarrell (2020),  Wake Forest, NC     89-89--178
42    Nolan Parrish (2018),  Salisbury, NC     94-86--180
        
Boys' 14-15 (6673 yards, Par 72, 71.1/123)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Eston Lee (2020),  Four Oaks, NC     71-73--144
T2    Frank Gilliam (2020),  Raleigh, NC     75-70--145
T2    Kyle Kushnir (2021),  Raleigh, NC     72-73--145
T4    Ethan Hall (2019),  Morehead City, NC     74-73--147
T4    Randall Hudson (2020),  New Bern, NC     72-75--147
6    Jake Herring (2021),  Wilson, NC     73-77--150
7    Andrew Gallagher (2021),  Grimesland, NC     76-75--151
T8    Carter Boulia (2019),  Cary, NC     76-76--152
T8    David Langley (2020),  Winterville, NC     78-74--152
10    Ryan Bradley (2020),  Cary, NC     74-80--154
11    Colton Danks (2020),  Roseboro, NC     78-78--156
T12    Ben Casatelli (2020),  Clayton, NC     83-78--161
T12    Jacob Kallam (2020),  Clayton, NC     82-79--161
T14    Blake Hess (2021),  Greenville, NC     83-79--162
T14    Britton Laughinghouse (2020),  Greenville, NC     87-75--162
16    Caleb Smyre (2021),  Gastonia, NC     83-81--164
17    Simon Owens (2021),  Tarboro, NC     79-88--167
18    Jason Crews (2020),  Raleigh, NC     85-84--169
19    Robert Allen (2020),  Greenville, NC     94-79--173
20    Matthew Hause (2019),  Wilmington, NC     89-88--177
21    Colby Tant (2021),  Chocowinity, NC     99-80--179
        
Boys' 12-13 (6189 yards, Par 72, 68.9/119)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Hayes Mahoney (2022),  Greenville, NC     75-75--150
2    Matthew Richardson (2022),  Ayden, NC     76-79--155
3    Ryan Jahr (2022),  Ocean Isle Beach, NC     77-81--158
4    Henry Pate (2022),  Elizabethtown, NC     81-79--160
5    Zachary Davis (2022),  Clayton, NC     83-80--163
6    Tyler Jones (2023),  Jacksonville, NC     86-78--164
7    Carson Hathaway (2022),  Winterville , NC     85-88--173
8    Andrew Brown (2022),  Newsoms, VA     96-99--195
9    Baron Chamblee (2023),  Ahoskie, NC     99-102--201
        
11 & Under (Modified Stableford Scoring)    
Place    Name    Score
1    Bizzell Pate (2024),  Elizabethtown, NC     33-36--69
2    Will Guidry (2024),  Winterville, NC     33-35--68
3    Lake Williams (2025),  Greenville, NC     34-31--65
4    Ethan Boyette (2024),  Wilson,  NC     33-30--63
5    Jack Wiley (2024),  Wake Forest, NC     29-33-62
6    Henry Lawrence (2024),  Topsail Beach, NC     29-26--55
7    Ryder Boulia (2024),  Cary, NC      26-25--51
8    Sawyer Chamblee (2019),  Ahoskie, NC     23-24--47
9    Hank Adams (2024),  Greenville, NC     27-19--46
10    Emmanuel Abro (2026),  Ahoskie, NC     27-17--43
11    Hunter Hardison (2025),  Winterville, NC     20-17--37
12    Wells Mahoney (2024),  Greenville, NC     16-11--27
 
TYGA will post any tournament delays or cancellations via our Twitter account. Follow @tygagolf.
 

