MacKenzie Gore and San Diego Padres agree to terms of $6.7 million deal

MacKenzie Gore will soon be an official member of the San Diego Padres.

Gore will sign for a bonus of $6.7 million, that is slightly more than the slotted money value of $6,668,100 for the third overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft.

The 2016-17 Gatorade National Player of the Year, Gore posted absurd numbers in his final two seasons at Whiteville, going 23-1 with a 0.13 ERA and 332 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings.

The Padres have schedule a press conference for 7:30pm ET on Saturday to introduce Gore.

