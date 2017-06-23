CFPUA chairman's afternoon GenX update (6/23/17)

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Updates will be provided each weekday. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown’s afternoon update regarding water testing, the CFPUA Board internal review, and the CFPUA’s next steps.

1. CFPUA environmental counsel sent a letter to DEQ Secretary Michael Regan highlighting two documents of concern discovered during a review of documents from a public records request. The letter to Sec. Regan asked for further clarification and explanation on these two documents. A copy of the letter is available here:

2. Black & Veatch has started their work to evaluate treatment options for removing perfluorinated compounds (PFCs). Part of their work includes pilot testing of various filter media types to evaluate the effectiveness of PFC removal, which will include installing test apparatus at the plant to simulate full scale filter performance.

3. The CFPUA Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 26th at 11:00 a.m. to discuss action items for CFPUA process enhancements. These recommendations are a follow-up to the review discussed at Thursday’s Board meeting. A copy of the review, the presentation from Thursday’s meeting, and a full timeline of actions taken by CFPUA are available here. The Board continues its commitment to transparency through this process.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.