Blown transformer leads to power outage

A blown transformer has left around 300 people without power in New Hanover County.

Dispatch said Friday evening that fire crews responded to the call of the malfunctioning transformer near Murraysville.

The Duke Energy outage map showed the first report came in at 5:59 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

