Sharks to host doubleheader Saturday against Peninsula

(Source: Wilmington Sharks) (Source: Wilmington Sharks)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Because of recent rainouts, the Wilmington Sharks will play a doubleheader against the Peninsula Pilots on Saturday.

Game 1 will begin at 5 p.m. with Game 2 starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The gates for Game 1 will open at 4 p.m.

