Fight 22 inducts first Hall of Fame class

Over the past 17 years, Flight 22 has helped hundreds of basketball players reach their dreams of playing at the next level.

The inaugural group includes coaches Tim Pope and Seneca Redwood-Sawyerr and players Stilman White, Zack Honeycutt, Glenn Patterson Jr., Deon Boyce, Bryant Edwards, Joseph Harris, Elijah Wilson, Lee Jones, and Cedric Simmons.

White, a former Hoggard standout, wrapped up his college career at North Carolina with a national championship in April.

"It's a great honor,” White said. “Coach (Nathan) Faulk has had some great players, an NBA lottery pick play at this program. To be part of the first class says a lot."

Wilson played at Laney High School before heading to Coastal Carolina. He recently graduated as the program's third all-time leading scorer.

"It's nice anytime you get to be put into a Hall of Fame,” Wilson said. “You have to enjoy it and that is what I am going to."

