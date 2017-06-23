Ham radio field day happening this weekend

Before the internet put us in the fast lane to global communication, there was another way to connect with people around the world.

People still use ham radio to reach out and make connections, and two local amateur radio enthusiasts, Bill Morine and Bill Jefferson, were on WECT's First at Four on Friday to talk about the 80th annual Amateur Radio Field Day event this weekend.

Members of the Azalea Coast Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national field day exercise at Ogden Park Shelter 2 from 2 p.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Other nearby sites are: River Road Park, Wilmington; Fire Tower, intersection of Rtes. 17 and 210, Hampstead; Hwy. 87 West, Dublin.

These events are open to the public.

Find a field day event near you and more information by clicking this link.

