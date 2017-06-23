Cookbook highlights flavors of Brunswick County

Money saving ideas to bet on.

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Glenis Ann Hall gathered recipes from across Brunswick County for the cookbook. (Source: Glenis Ann Hall)

A new cookbook brings together the flavor of coastal Brunswick County.

Sales from the cookbook will benefit Brunswick Outreach Ministries, which helps homeless in the community, and Building Hope Prison Ministry, which helps ex-offenders with housing, healthcare and spiritual guidance.

The cookbook will be released in 2-3 weeks and will be available at various locations throughout Brunswick County.

Glenis Ann Hall who gathered recipes from across the county for the project.

She will join us today on WECT News First at Four.

Today, she’s sharing a Brunswick County recipe for Marinated Shrimp.

Ingredients:

Marinated Shrimp

1 lb. shrimp, cooked, and peeled 2 tbsp. sugar, or sugar substitute

1 c. vegetable oil, or extra-virgin olive oil 2 tbsp. bottled teriyaki marinade

1 1/2 c. red wine vinegar 1 small onion finely diced

2 tsp. garlic powder 1 small jar whole mushrooms

old bay to taste lemon juice per taste

Directions:

Mix oil, vinegar, garlic powder, lemon pepper, sugar, and teriyaki marinade.

Add cooked shrimp, onions, and mushrooms.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Before serving, pour off most of the marinade.

May serve with colored toothpicks if desired.

Serves 6-8; may use jumbo shrimp if desired; works well as appetizer.

