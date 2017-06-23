One month in, UNCW's Barefoot instilling 'teal-collar' work ethic

A dream of a lifetime came true for former New Hanover basketball standout Kadeem Allen on Thursday.More >>
Meetings, recruiting, and camps have filled the first month’s schedule for new head coach Karen Barefoot. Spare vacation time in a new job is scare, but that’s just fine with her. ..More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
Looking to bolster its front court after dumping Dwight Howard and facing the possible loss of Paul Millsap, the Atlanta Hawks drafted Wake Forest power forward John Collins with the No. 19 pick in the NBA draft.More >>
The Charlotte Hornets selected shooting guard Malik Monk from Kentucky with the 11th pick in the NBA draft.More >>
